SPOKANE, Wash. - The Dishman Hills Conservancy has decided to postpone its annual celebration dinner amid continuing concerns about the spread of COVID-19.
According to a release from the DHC, the dinner was previously scheduled to take place April 2 at the Spokane Club.
"With ongoing concern about the effects of the coronavirus, DHC has decided to postpone the celebration dinner to avoid undue risk to exposure. We believe it is best to be cautious and that this decision is in the best interest of protecting public health," the DHC wrote in a press release.
The DHC is considering new dates for the dinner in the summer, when the impact of flue season and chance of exposure is minimal. However, a concrete date has not yet been determined.
Tickets that have already been purchased will be valid for the rescheduled event. However, the DHC is offering the option of a full refund. To request a refund, call the DHC office at (509)598-0003 or email Jeff Lambert at ED@DishmanHills.org.
