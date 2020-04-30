Disney is selling reusable face masks that feature some of its most popular characters, and it's all for charity.
The non-medical, reusable cloth masks feature characters from across Disney's companies. From Marvel, to Pixar, Star Wars and of course Mickey Mouse, they're all included.
A four-pack of the masks sells for $19.99 and they're available in three sizes.
Disney will be donating up to $1 million in profits from the mask sales to MedShare from now through September 30.
Disney also plans to donate 1 million masks for children and families in under-served and vulnerable communities across the country.
The masks are currently available for pre-order HERE.
