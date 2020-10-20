ANAHEIM, Calif. - Four months after the Disney parks in Florida were allowed to reopen with limited capacities, California released protocols for opening theme parks.
According to California Health and Human Services, small theme parks can resume operations once their county hits California's phase three. Large theme parks, like Disneyland, will not be allowed to reopen until the county hits California's phase four.
Disneyland is located in Orange County which is currently in California's phase two.
Once counties hit phase four, parks will be limited to 25 percent capacity. Guests will be required to wear face masks except while eating or drinking.
Theme parks must also implement a reservation system for contact tracing and COVID-19 symptom screening.
After the theme park reopening guidelines were announced, Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock released a statement that reads in part, "The state of California continues to ignore the fact, instead mandating arbitrary guidelines that it knows are unworkable and that hold us to a standard vastly different from other reopened businesses."
October 20, 2020
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.