Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure in Anaheim, California will be shutting down operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Walt Disney Co. made the announcement on Thursday, March 12. The closure is set to take effect on Saturday, March 14.
A statement from Disney said that while there have been no reported cases of coronavirus at Disneyland Resort, the decision to proceed with the closure was made in the best interest of guests and employees after reviewing guidelines from California's governor.
The hotels of Disneyland Resort will remain open until Monday, March 16, to give guests the chance to make necessary travel arrangements. Downtown Disney will remain open.
The news came just hours after California Governor Gavin Newsom said Disneyland and other large theme parks were not required to comply with his order against large gatherings.
People are asked to contact the Walt Disney Travel Company for questions and cancellations at (714)520-5050.
