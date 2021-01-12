Disneyland

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - The Happiest Place on Earth still remains closed but despite the closure Disneyland in Anaheim, California is about to help with the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. 

According to NBC Los Angeles, Disneyland will be the first super site to administer the COVID-19 vaccine in Orange County. 

The site is expected to vaccinate thousands of residents daily and is set to open up later this week. 

Only Orange County residents who fall under California's Phase 1a will be eligible for the vaccine. Residents must also make appointments. 

