Do you have COVID-19 response questions? Spokane leaders to host town hall on Wednesday

Do you have questions about the COVID-19 response in Spokane County? On Wednesday at 6:00 p.m., the Spokane COVID Response Team will host a virtual town hall that you can call into.
According to the Spokane COVID Response Team, Mayors Woodward and Wick, Commissioner French, and Dr. Lutz will be on the call answering questions. Other state leaders, including Washington State Senator Andy Billig, will also join the call.
Members of the community can participate by calling 888-886-6603 or submit questions on Facebook (@SpokaneCOVIDResponse) and Twitter (@COVIDSpokane).
The phone conversation will be broadcasted on City Cable 5 and on Facebook.
