dog in North Carolina tests positive for COVID-19

A dog in North Carolina has tested positive for COVID-19.
The discovery was made when members of the McLean family participated in a study at Duke University.
During the study, family members and their pets were tested for the virus.
Three family members and their dog Winston tested positive for COVID-19.
"Pugs are a little unusual in that they cough and sneeze in a very strange way," dog Mom Heather McLean said. "So it almost seems like he was gagging, and there was one day when he didn't want to eat his breakfast, and if you know pugs you know they love to eat, so that seemed very unusual."
Researchers said this appears to be the first time a dog has tested positive for the virus.
