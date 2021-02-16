The Washington State Department of Health is expanding COVID-19 testing at schools to encourage more in-person learning.
According to DOH, they partnered with 11 districts on testing a pilot project, and so far the results are encouraging.
DOH said the testing along with masks and social distancing has build confidence in safe in-person learning.
DOH is now expanding the testing program. So far, 48 school districts have signed up to participate in the program.
The program is voluntary, flexible and, as always, decisions about when and how to expand in-person learning are up to each school district, working with their local health jurisdictions.