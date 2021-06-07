UPDATE:
White House Senior Advisor for the Covid-19 Response releasing a new tweet after a vaccine percentage mix up.
I just got off the phone with @GovInslee of Washington.— Andy Slavitt (@aslavitt46) June 7, 2021
They are marching along on the path toward their target of 70% of 16+ with a shot (vs. federal measurement of 18+).
The governor is closely tracking when the state moves forward on reopening & we are 100% behind him.
Over the weekend Andy Slavitt tweeting that 70% of Washington's population has at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine despite the state health department data showing only 63%.
"The governor is closely tracking when the state moves forward on reopening & we are 100% behind him," Slavitt wrote on Monday.
The state of Washington is set to reopen on June 30 but will open sooner if the vaccine rate reaching 70%.
PREVIOUS COEVRAGE:
It is good news and bad news for Washington state. The federal government said 70% of the state's population has at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, the golden number to fully reopen, but the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) disagrees.
White House Senior Advisor for the COVID Response Team Andy Slavitt said in a tweet Sunday that Washington was the latest state to reach the 70% mark.
According to DOH data, only 64% of people have at least one dose.
DOH is attributing the seven percent difference to how the federal government and the state government keeps track of vaccine records.
The federal government receives data from the Department of Defense (DoD), Veterans Affairs (VA), Bureau of Prisons and potentially a few other sources. These numbers do not get shared with the Washington State Department of Health.
Another reason DOH said the numbers differ is due to Washington residents receiving vaccines in other states. For example, if a Washington resident was vaccinated in Idaho, their immunization information is not logged into Washington's system but is included in the CDC dashboard.
Data at the federal level and state level also includes different age groups. Federal data counts people 18 and older while state data counts people 16 and older.
According to the Office of Governor Jay Inslee, DOH is asking the federal government to release the data but has yet to gain access.
Washington is set to fully reopen on June 30 or once 70% of the population receives at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.