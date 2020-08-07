The transmission rate of COVID-19 in eastern Washington is slowing thanks to social distancing and mask use, according to the Washington State Department of Health.
According to the Washington State Department of Health, this report is the first time the COVID-19 transmission rate is estimated below one.
DOH said encouraging declines in Yakima, Benton and Franklin counties are offset by rises in Okanogan, Chelan and Douglas counties.
While the transmission is dropping in eastern Washington, it is increasing in western Washington. The transmission rate in western Washington is estimated above one.
DOH said concerning trends are continuing on both sides of the state with cases increasing in people between the age of 40 to 69 and over 70.
DOH said the flattening in new cases is due to changes in behavior like using face masks and keeping physically distant.
