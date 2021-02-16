Spokane Arena's mass vaccination clinic has been running smoothly after three rounds to work out the kinks, but times are changing and so are the logistics at the arena.
Technically this has always been a Washington Department of Health mass vax site, but operationally it has been run by CHAS.
Starting on March 1 CHAS is handing the reigns to DOH.
CHAS officials said this has been the plan all along.
CHAS was already testing at the arena and had a working relationship with the arena and asked to be the provider to run point from scheduling appointments to staffing and administering doses.
Starting in March, instead of making appointments through CHAS, they will be made through DOH, who have had their own set of problems.
"That first week it was constant crashes, and trying to get the appointments scheduled," Ben Shearer, Public Information Officer at the Kennewick Mass vax site said. "Every week something changes with the website and the people doing those appointments have to learn something new in order to get the next week's appointment scheduled."
The real issue remains, demand for the vaccine still heavily outweighs the supply.