If you live in the City of Spokane, Spokane Public Schools has made it very easy for students to get lunch and breakfast meals Monday-Friday at more than two dozen distribution centers throughout the city.
But what about rural schools? What if you live in the country?
With children stuck at home, the cafeteria in Rosalia Elementary has been quiet since the state-ordered school closure.
But not too quiet.
Since the shutdown, volunteer staff have been coming in every morning and preparing lunches for children in the district. Friday morning, it was "Fun Friday".
There was music. There were party hats. There was even a T-Rex! But there were also teachers, paraeducators and kitchen staff all packing lunches and getting ready to feed the children of Rosalia.
"I'm really proud of our employees," Superintendent Rick Linehan said. "It's just been heartwarming for them to coming and put this together and take care of our kids."
But as anyone who lives in the country can tell you, things work just a little different out there, and making sure students get their nutrition while they're away is no different.
Students are scattered around the small town for miles, or "to heck and gone" as Superintendent Linehan described it, so rather than have the kids come to the school, the staff make the meals, load up the buses, and head out to the rolling hills of the Palouse to deliver 170 lunches and 170 breakfast meals to eagerly awaiting students and parents.
"There are a lot of families that wouldn't be able to make it to a centralized location," 1st grade teacher Paige Howard said as we headed out toward Oakesdale Friday morning. "It's good to see the kids. It's fun to see the kids comes to the window and wave! It's good for us, too. We miss the kids. It feels good, it's rewarding."
And on Friday morning, there was nothing but flourishing farmland and smiles as far as the eye could see.
And why wouldn't there be? There was a T-rex riding along Friday cheering kids up at each stop. That T-rex was actually Lorrie Shelton, who is the Food Service Director at Rosalia Schools and knows how important these meals are to the children who depend on them.
"We wanna make sure we get all the kids fed that need to be fed," Shelton said.
One by one, stop by stop, the highlight of the morning pulled up to homes to hand out meals and even a few packets of school work and activities to keep the kids fed and busy while they're stuck in an unusual situation.
"They can't be with their friends, you know? They can't hang out, there's no socialization. We're not letting him go play with kids," parent Mark Billings said about his son's situation. "You know he's stuck with his mom, me and his brother and sisters and that's not super fun for a 12-year-old kid."
Not a lot of fun at all, for the students or the teachers. So the staff at Rosalia Schools tries to make what might be their only contact with the kids that day engaging and meaningful.
I think it's safe to say that mission was accomplished on "Fun Friday."
"Kind of a welcome sight every morning," Jessica Billings said. "Time to wake everyone up and tell them breakfast has arrived."
All of the effort, all of the work, all of the miles... it's all much appreciated.
"It's been huge," Mother of three Terry Larson said. "It's just one less thing that I have to worry about. The kids look forward to seeing the teachers. Sometimes they're sill and the kids need that."
It's the epitome of small town living and the community of Rosalia wouldn't have it any other way.
"In times of crisis you see people's true character. and they all come out and help the community with a smile," parent Eric McDonald said after receiving meals for his kids. "It's great. I cannot say enough about our school here in Rosalia."
