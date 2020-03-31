  • Sydnee Stelle

With many states adopting a "Stay Home" order amid the COVID-19 pandemic, concerns are rising about domestic violence. 

Many domestic violence victims live with their abusers and are now being forced to isolate with them. Victims may have also lost their source of income and are having a harder time connecting with their support systems, meaning leaving their situation is much more difficult. 
 
Domestic violence is an especially big problem in Spokane County. It has the highest rate of domestic violence of any county in Washington, nearly twice as high as the state average. 
 
Gabby Dansereau is no stranger to this problem in our community. 
 
"My cousin was actually killed by her fiance in 2017," Dansereau said. "Then, just about a year ago, I found myself in an abusive relationship as well, and so it also touches me, and it's really, really relevant in the Spokane community, the more we see, I just feel like every day there's some new article coming out about a new domestic violence case in Spokane and it's really scary."
 
Dansereau knows it can be hard to recognize that you, or someone you love, might be in that situation.
 
"I, myself, was in it and I didn't believe it was happening, and I was in it, so it is happening and you need to be open-minded about it, because a lot of people, it's uncomfortable, no one wants to talk about it, and I think it's really important to start that conversation," Dansereau said. 
 
To help raise awareness, and support others going through domestic violence, Dansereau and her family started a non-profit called Stop the Silence
 
She even ran for Miss Spokane this year -- and won -- to help further the cause on a state, and hopefully national, level. 
 
When the pandemic hit, the problem started to grow. COVID-19 means victims might be stuck with their abusers, they might be losing income, they might not have as much contact with their support systems. 
 
Dansereau wants victims to know that there are still ways to get help. 
 
 "Even though the YWCA has their door closed right now, they have hotlines and they have emails and there are so many different ways to find resources and seek that shelter if you can walk through their doors right now," Dansereau said. 
 
For students who might live in abusive households, Dansereau is partnering with the End the Violence Coalition to help those kids connect with resources as well. 
 
"With the grab and go lunches, we are actually putting resource cards in every single lunch, so that children and families go home with a resource card," Dansereau said. 
 
If you or someone you love is a victim of domestic violence, you can always call YWCA's hotline at 509-326-CALL (2255). You can also send the YWCA an email at HELP@YWCASPOKANE.ORG.
 
If you're looking for ways to help local shelters, click HERE.

