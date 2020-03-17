Domestic violence shelter on the Palouse asking if you can spare a roll

Can you spare a roll of toilet paper? According to the Pullman Police, the Alternatives to Violence of the Palouse is about to run out. 

The Alternatives to Violence of the Palouse offers 24-hour emergency and supportive services to families and sexual violence victims and survivors. 

The Pullman Police said if you can spare a roll, it can be donated at 407 S. Washington Street, Moscow, or at 115 NW State Street Suite 305, Pullman. 

