Domestic violence shelter on the Palouse asking if you can spare a roll

Can you spare a roll of toilet paper? According to the Pullman Police, the Alternatives to Violence of the Palouse is about to run out.
The Alternatives to Violence of the Palouse offers 24-hour emergency and supportive services to families and sexual violence victims and survivors.
The Pullman Police said if you can spare a roll, it can be donated at 407 S. Washington Street, Moscow, or at 115 NW State Street Suite 305, Pullman.
Have a spare roll of toilet paper? @ATVPsupport's shelter is in need. Please, help others as you are able! pic.twitter.com/IwCrm44fE6— PullmanPolice (@PullmanPolice) March 17, 2020
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.