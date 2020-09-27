Donations to support child cancer patients impacted by COVID-19, how you can help:

SPOKANE, Wash. - One Tri-Cities family is making a weekly drive to Spokane for their daughter
Two-year-old Mia Funicello comes for the chemotherapy but stays for the snacks.
“It’s not something you necessarily want to go through, it’s a scary thing to go through but, we’re doing it,” Francisco Funicello, Mia's dad said.
His daughter is battling a tumor in her optic nerve, it’s impairing her vision. But it’s fightable.
“It’s one of those things where you don’t have a choice,” Funicello said, “You just go through the process and do the best you can.”
Childhood cancer is a position he never expected to be in but, he’s here— making matters more difficult COVID-19
Normally, the Pediatric Oncology ward would have toys, visitors, and gifts to spread throughout the floor to keep morale high.
Right now- things are different, and the donations are not rolling in at the rate they normally would due to COVID.
“We’re down about $300,000 in funds right now,” Denise Moss the Patient Services Coordinator at the American Childhood Cancer Organization Inland Northwest said, “We need that for families because they count on us for gas cards grocery cards emergency funds daily things that they need here at the hospital like snacks.”
Moss’s job is to provide that personal interaction and be a roadmap through childhood cancer.
She is a liaison between parent and doctor- she offers financial support when it’s needed for families and offers important interaction for kids.
“It’s that connection piece,” Moss said, “We can bring them snacks individually, and we can bring them toys individually, so they have something to get them through the day.”
She says right now they’re low on monetary cash donations that help families commute and lodge in Spokane and they’re also low on snacks.
For Mia, those snacks mean the difference when it comes to treatment.
“To her, she doesn’t think she’s coming to chemo she thinks she’s coming to get lollipops and stickers,” Funicello said.
Things are looking good for MIA, her spirits are high, she’s 10 weeks into a 52-week regiment and her dad says-- they’re ready to kick cancers butt.
“This is something she’s never been through, it’s something I’ve never been through,” Funicello said, “but getting a snack, and getting a lollipop- those are things that take her mind off of what she’s going through.”
If you’d like to help the American Childhood Cancer Organization Inland Northwest you can donate online by following this link, if you’d like to make a snack donation you can not make them in person due to COVID but you can buy them on Amazon via this link and they will be sent to the hospital.
