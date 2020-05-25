The World Health Organization said we are not just fighting a pandemic but also fighting an 'infodemic.'
The Washington State Department of Health is working to bust six myths about COVID-19.
5G networks do not cause COVID-19
- According to the Washington State Department of Helath, COVID-19 has nothing to do with 5G. Viruses cannot travel through radio waves or cellphone networks. COVID-19 spreads when an infected person coughs, sneezes, sings or speaks.
The government is not forcing people into quarantine facilities
- The Department of Health said public health officials will ask infectious people to stay home and avoid contact with people. This strategy has been used to fight multiple diseases including measles, Ebola and SARS.
COVID-19 does not spread easily from pets to people
- According to the Washington State Department of Health, a small number of pets are reported to be infected with COVID-19. They said it does not look like it can spread pet to person but can spread easily from person to pet.
Cloth face masks will not decrease your oxygen intake
- The Washington State Department of Health said cloth face masks are not airtight. They said if you are having trouble breathing to take it off. If the feeling persists call 911.
All counties in Washington state will not be open by June 1
- According to the Washington State Department of Health, Governor Jay Inslee is working to figure out what the next steps will be to move forward in reopening.
Camping in state parks is not allowed, yet
- The Washington State Department of Health is encouraging people to get outside but asking people to stay local. Find a hike, picnic or walk that is close to home and avoid traveling outside your county.
