Like many high school seniors, Mt. Spokane's Riley Bork should be planning his graduation party. He should be getting fitted for a tuxedo for prom. He should be cherishing the last few weeks of his childhood with his friends, but instead, he won't return to school, he won't go to prom, and he won't have the experience of graduating with his friends.
But even so, there's a lot to look forward to.
Unknown to him at the time, Riley was born into a new way of life. His parents were obviously overjoyed by his arrival, but just three weeks removed from the tragic events of 9/11, they were also worried.
"Especially because it right happened right before he was born," Riley's dad, Brad, said. "My wife and I thought a lot about 'What kind of world are we bringing our kids into?'"
While the world has never been the same since, post-9/11 is the only world that Riley's ever known, and as he prepares for the next chapter, the coronavirus is changing the landscape again.
"Even when things get back to normal, they're never going to be the same," Brad said. "We brought him into a new world, raised him in that, and we have a whole new world that we're sending him off into to do his thing."
"The senior year was always the goal," Riley said. "The prom, graduation and everything that goes with it. It's kind of hard to see that go and I'm sure my fellow seniors feel the same way."
Born into a national tragedy and now living through a national crisis, Riley feels the experience, despite it's efforts to push apart through social distancing, has brought his classmates closer together.
"The class of 2020, we've become more unified around this crisis," Riley pondered. "We grew up during a crisis and we're graduating through this crisis and we're missing out on a lot of things most other graduating classes get."
But through every hardship, is a lesson.
"With the coronavirus specifically, it's to not take anything for granted in life," Riley said.
And although he'll miss out on those important milestones and traditions we all valued as seniors, Riley is ready for the next chapter, however that may look.
Even in this ever-changing world we now find ourselves in, it's still nice to find consistency and with Riley now getting ready to study computer science at the University of Washington, his dad is proud, but...
"I'm really happy for him, but I'm a Coug so that didn't go over well," Brad joked.
It's nice to know that some things never change.
Good luck, Riley and the entire class of 2020!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.