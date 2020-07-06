This summer, parents may be concerned that their school-age children's "summer slide" will be even impacted during the pandemic.
Experts say it's not just been learning loss, but learning that never happened.
There are several resources for parents that are fearing the impact of the summer slide.
Denise Daniels along with Scholastic and Yale Child Study Center have published a 16-page downloadable workbook to help kids cope during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.