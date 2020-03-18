Downtown CDA offers free curbside pickup from some restaurants

With the continuing outbreak of COVID-19, practice social distancing by participating in Downtown Coeur d'Alene's free curbside pickup for some restaurants and coffee houses.
According to CDADowntown.com, it allows customers to enjoy their favorite restaurants and coffee shops from the car.
Customers can place their order online with the restaurant or over the phone and park in the designated "curb-pickup" spaces. Staff membres will then bring the order to the car.
You can find a full list of participating locations here.
