COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Normally this time a year, downtown Coeur d'Alene is packed with tourists and shops are filled. Instead, roads, sidewalks and businesses are empty.
During the week of March 15-21, more than 13,000 new claims of unemployment were filed by Idaho workers. That total marks a 1,200% increase from the week before.
Both the scale of the layoffs and the speed at which they are happening are unprecedented. During the Great Recession, for example, the worst week for jobless claims was 665,000. Last week, the nation saw five times that amount, nearly 3.5 million claims.
If you are recently out of work, Idaho Department of Labor said that all of the grocery stores are hiring in Kootenai County.
