SPOKANE, Wash. - Under Governor Jay Inslee's stay at home order, all shelters have been asked to operate 24/7.
The downtown library which closed its doors in February for renovations will now serve as a temporary homeless shelter during the COVID-19 crisis.
The library has been sitting empty and with extra space, which is a premium commodity these days because of social distancing recommendations. "This is a great facility because as we are implementing social distancing in our shelters, we are losing about half of our beds. So we knew really quickly that we needed to find more space, "Spokane mayor Nadine Woodward said.
The shelter will be on the first floor of the library which could house up to 140 people who are experiencing homelessness.
They've spaced the beds 6 feet apart, created quarantine rooms for those who get sick, created showers, and have common spaces.
There will also be on-site security 24-7 along with visits from the Spokane police department every hour to check-in on the shelter and those staying at it.
Those at the hope house and jewels helping hands will be the main tenants of the temporary overflow shelter "We've been able to section it off, so we've got women about 40 women from hope house in fact, all of hope house is moving here, and you've seen the space it's fabulous. That's separate from the space that we have for cannon street, and we are expecting about 60 people moving from the cannon street warming center to this facility. And that's a coed operation," said the city of Spokane mayor Nadine Woodward.
Last week, jewels helping hands had 36 tents outside to help with overflow and social distancing. But the tents do little for cold nighttime temperatures.
Spokane county received $1.4 million in funding from the commerce department out of the nearly $200 million.
That was authorized last week by the state legislature to fund the COVID-19 response throughout the state "I just think that it is very important to provide our vulnerable population a safe and healthy place and this just worked out perfectly."
Mayor Woodward says the downtown library could serve as a temporary homeless shelter through mid-May.
