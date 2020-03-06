SEATTLE, Wash. - A Starbucks employee working at the 1st and University store in the heart of downtown Seattle has tested positive for COVID-19.
The employee is now in self-quarantine at home. The store has been shut down for a "deep cleaning, following all recommended guidelines from the City of Seattle and King County public health authorities."
According to a message from Starbucks, after the deep clean in complete, the store will be reopened and staffed with employees who have no known impact from COVID-19.
Starbucks stores across the United States have been instructed to clean and disinfect common areas in the stores to the infection control standards set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
To read the full announcement from Starbucks, click here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.