SPOKANE, Wash. - In efforts to increase vaccination rates, the Downtown Spokane Partnership (DPS) is hosting multiple pop-up clinics.
The clinics are in partnership with the Washington State Department of Health and Spokane Regional Health District, with support from the City of Spokane and local businesses.
The first clinic will be held Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wall Street between Main Avenue and Spokane Falls Boulevard. The clinic will offer the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
A second clinic will be held Tuesday, May 18, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Fireman's Park. The park is the outdoor space next to Brick West Brewing. This clinic will administer Pfizer vaccines.
A second pop-up clinic will be scheduled for June 8 for Pfizer recipients to get the second shot.
“We know the sooner everyone gets vaccinated, the sooner we can reopen Spokane and get ourselves on track to the new normal,” said Mark Richard, DSP President & CEO. “These clinics are meant to be an even more convenient option to anyone who still may not have received their shot. It’s the perfect opportunity to hang out and have some fun in a safe environment, while also doing your part to help stop the spread of COVID-19.”
Appointments can be made online here. Walk-ups will also be accepted.