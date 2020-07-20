coronavirus graphic (1).jpg

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Satellite Diner & Lounge in downtown Spokane is reporting an employee has tested positive for COVID-19. 

The eatery announced the news in a Facebook post on Monday, July 20, saying in part, "Despite all our best efforts with sanitizing, social distancing and other compliances, we have had an employee test positive for COVID-19."

The restaurant will be closed until Friday, July 30 at 8:00 a.m. to allow time to monitor staff and make sure everyone is symptom-free and able to return to work. 

"We are sorry for any inconvenience and we hope to see you all soon," the post said. 

Tags