SPOKANE, Wash. - The Satellite Diner & Lounge in downtown Spokane is reporting an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
The eatery announced the news in a Facebook post on Monday, July 20, saying in part, "Despite all our best efforts with sanitizing, social distancing and other compliances, we have had an employee test positive for COVID-19."
The restaurant will be closed until Friday, July 30 at 8:00 a.m. to allow time to monitor staff and make sure everyone is symptom-free and able to return to work.
"We are sorry for any inconvenience and we hope to see you all soon," the post said.
