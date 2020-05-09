Coronavirus task force member Dr. Anthony Fauci will self-quarantine after possible exposure to COVID-19.
The Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases will follow a "modified" quarantine for the next two weeks after "low-risk" exposure to a White House aide who tested positive for Coronavirus.
The announcements come after two people with access to the White House tested positive for the virus.
According to an administration official, Fauci is expected to work mostly from home, but plans to testify in person next week before the Senate.
In a statement an NIAID spokesperson said Dr. Fauci has tested negative for COVID-19 and will continue to be tested regularly.
Dr. Robert Redfield, Director of the Centers for Disease Control will also self-quarantine for 14 days.
Head of the Food and Drug Administration, Stephen Hahn has already gone into quarantine.
