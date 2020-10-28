SPOKANE, Wash. - Providence Health Care announced that Spokane County Health Officer, Bob Lutz, and his team at the Spokane Regional Health District would be awarded the Sister Peter Claver Humanitarian Award for 2020.
“Similar to Sister Peter Claver, Dr. Lutz and the entire team at Spokane Regional Health District is leading our community through unprecedented times with great humility, poise and compassion,” said Peg Currie, chief operating officer for Providence Health Care. “Their unwavering commitment to community health and their willingness to collaborate with others is to be commended. This work helps ensure a healthier community for all its citizens, especially those who are vulnerable.”
This prestigious award recognizes individuals for their visionary leadership and commitment to people they serve, as inspired by Sister Peter Claver who led Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center for over 20 years.
This year, the committee unanimously selected Dr. Lutz and his team as for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The award was presented during a virtual meeting on Wednesday afternoon. A video shown during the announcement included statements from Alisha Benson, Dan Getz, Tim Henkel, Torney Smith, and Betsy Wlkerson-- prominent members of the Spokane community.
More information about the Sister Peter Claver Humanitarian Award is linked here.
