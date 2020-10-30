Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward issued the following statement Friday about the Spokane Regional Health District announcement that Spokane County Regional Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz had been asked to resign.
“Dr. Lutz has faced an extremely tough challenge over an extended time and gave everything he had to the community. Spokane and the state were the first to take the national stage in February. We have been learning about the virus as we go and those long months since have left our region anxious, tired, and frustrated that we are not progressing as fast as everyone had hoped. This is a community health and economic emergency and it takes partnership and community to solve it; we will rally together as Spokane always does. Please continue to put your loved ones, friends, neighbors, and colleagues first as you remain resilient and practice good mask etiquette and hand hygiene.”
KHQ is working to get more information about why Dr. Lutz was asked to resign as well as statements from other leaders. Watch for full coverage tonight at 5pm.
