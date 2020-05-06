Dry Fly Distilling giving out hand sanitizer, canned cocktails for National Nurses Day

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane continues to show its gratitude to area nurses as it celebrates National Nurses Day.
Over at Dry Fly Distilling, they are offering a free bottle of their Spokanitizer and a free canned cocktail to nurses.
"We wish there was a bigger way to thank all the front line workers for everything they are doing for our community! Thanks for being awesome humans!" A Facebook post from the distillery said.
Nurses are asked to bring their credentials with them to Dry Fly on Wednesday, May 6, to claim their sanitizer and cocktail.
