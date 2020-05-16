Dry Fly Distilling holds final Spokanitizer Saturday distribution

SPOKANE, Wash. - Saturday, May 16, marks Dry Fly Distilling's final Spokanitizer Saturday distribution. 

The distillery has been making Spokanitizer since the pandemic began in earnest back in March

Saturdays have been a distribution day where people can come by Dry Fly and pick up a bottle of the sanitizer until they run out.

"We don’t even know where to begin to thank everyone for this Spokanitizer project. It was such a community effort and will be forever grateful and proud to call Spokane home," Dry Fly said in a Facebook post.

Patrons can still stop by Dry Fly during regular business hours to pick up some of the sanitizer. 

