Dry Fly Distilling holds final Spokanitizer Saturday distribution

SPOKANE, Wash. - Saturday, May 16, marks Dry Fly Distilling's final Spokanitizer Saturday distribution.
The distillery has been making Spokanitizer since the pandemic began in earnest back in March.
Saturdays have been a distribution day where people can come by Dry Fly and pick up a bottle of the sanitizer until they run out.
"We don’t even know where to begin to thank everyone for this Spokanitizer project. It was such a community effort and will be forever grateful and proud to call Spokane home," Dry Fly said in a Facebook post.
Patrons can still stop by Dry Fly during regular business hours to pick up some of the sanitizer.
