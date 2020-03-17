SPOKANE, Wash. - Known in the Inland Northwest for its spirits, Dry Fly Distilling will now be producing sanitizer spray and distributing it free of charge.
Dry Fly says it received federal approval Tuesday from the Tax and Trade Bureau and Food and Drug Administration to begin producing sanitizer spray. They plan to provide the spray without charge once they acquire appropriate packaging.
"We are happy the TTB and FDA have recognized our ability to assist, and cleared the legal hurdles," Dry Fly said in a post.
