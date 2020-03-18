SPOKANE, Wash. - As local businesses are trying to adjust to the new normal for the next several weeks, Dry Fly Distillery in Spokane is trying out something new to help the community. It's called "Spokanitizer."
"We were approached by a number of people who are unable to source hand sanitizer," says Don Poffenroth Founder of Dry Fly Distillery. "That ranges from community members and our customers to now institutions like hospitals, healthcare, first responders groups across kind of eastern Washington via the lack of hand sanitizer."
According to Poffenroth, the Alcohol and Tobacco Trade Bureau and the FDA have given approval to Dryfly to produce hand sanitizer, and right now, they're trying to source enough ingredients to make it happen.
"We can do two different things," Poffenroth said. "We can produce a sanitizing spray, which is literally high proof alcohol and a little bit of essential oil, or we can produce a gel. But that gel is a little bit more complicated."
While they already have the supplies on order, it can take days for it to arrive
"We can make things as quick as we want to if we have all the stuff to do it," added Poffenroth.
Dry Fly is looking for xanthan gum, vegetable glycerin, essential oil in bulk to make that gel hand sanitizer. They also need 4-6 oz spray and squeeze bottles to package it in.
'"Dry Fly wouldn't be here if it weren't for Spokane so this is just us paying it forward a little bit," Poffenroth said.
An announcement will be made as soon as the hand sanitizer is available. There will be a limit of 1-2 per-person.
