SPOKANE, Wash. - "Tough times are better when we work together to get through them," that's the message Dutch Bros. Coffee sent out along with an announcement that it would be donating all profits during the month of April.
According to Dutch Bros. all those profits will be donated to medical first responders.
"Through this unprecedented situation, we have seen our customers, crews and communities do incredible things. We want to support the people making a difference in lives every day," Dutch Bros. wrote in a statement.
The donation will be going to an initiative called First Responders First, which provides essential supplies and equipment for protecting front line health care workers and their patients.
"Thank you for supporting us in giving back," the company wrote. "Together, we are truly making a massive difference one cup at a time."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.