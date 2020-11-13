The East Valley School District has announced that they will be transitioning to virtual learning due to COVID-19.
In a press release, the school district says that due to the increase in positive COVID-19 cases in the district as well as the number of staff and students needing to quarantine, the district is unable to adequately operate in-person learning.
Starting on Monday, November 16, the district is suspending in-person schooling for the entire district and will transition to virtual learning for at least the next two weeks. The district says when COVID-19 cases improve in the county and more staff is available, they will plan for the return to in-person instruction.
