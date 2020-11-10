In a letter sent to East Valley School District families on Tuesday from Superintendent Kelly Shea, the school district says they are in danger of having to close schools.
"I am writing today to let you know that we are getting closer to having to close schools, not because we are experiencing in-school transmissions, but because of the number of staff being placed in quarantine" said Shea in the email.
The school currently has 38 employees in quarantine, 25 of which were exposed to a person who has tested positive. The email says that the problem is due to the fact that the school does not have enough substitutes to cover for the teachers who are quarantining.
"My fear is that closing school will be a game time decision like snow days, so we may not know until the last minute. However, each night we will look at our situation and try to make a call before everyone goes to bed" said Shea.
The school says they will alert families of any closures as they would on a snow day.
Superintendent Shea spoke to KHQ regarding taking the closure of schools on a day by day basis, saying that depending on how many people are in quarantine, it could change the duration of the closures. "It could be (one) day or up to 13 or more" said Shea. He said any decisions to close the schools would be determined case by case.
Shea finished by saying, "We will be working with the health district while we review our situation. We will do our best to give as much notice as possible and provide families with a timeline."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.