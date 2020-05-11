Even as local leaders in Spokane County are pushing to reopen, a research firm in Bellevue, WA says they’ve spotted a troubling trend: COVID-19 transmission numbers in Eastern Washington are starting to go back up.
Researchers at the Institute for Disease Modeling say Eastern Washington is on the knife’s edge: a second wave of further COVID-19 cases is possible, or it may not happen, depending, they say, on how the region reopens.
Niket Thakkar, a senior researcher with IDM, says that in March Eastern Washington had a transmission rate of three; that means that a person who was COVID-positive passed the virus to three different people. He says that throughout March and into April, that number went down to about 1, but now it’s slightly above 1. That means that a person who is COVID positive passes the virus to just over 1 person. Thakkar says with that transmission number slightly above 1, the spread of the virus will grow “slowly, but still, it will grow.”
Thakkar says that researchers have determined the only way to get that transmission number below 1, is prolonged physical distancing.
Researchers also tracked how the flow of traffic correlates to a rise in the transmission rate. They don’t believe that more traffic equates to more COVID cases, but with relaxed shutdown conditions, more people are out and about… which is reflected in the traffic rates, and the transmission rates.
