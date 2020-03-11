CHENEY, Wash. - Eastern Washington University is joining Washington State University in moving classes online in response to concerns about COVID-19.
As of Wednesday, March 11, EWU is taking preventative measures in response to recommendations by Governor Jay Inslee.
According to the university, in-person activities, following CDC-recommended social distancing practices, are to be restricted as follows:
- All academic operations, to the fullest extent possible, will be moved online through the remainder of the current academic year. This includes classes, academic advising and educational activities.
- Those classes and labs that cannot be moved online must not exceed 25 people.
- All gatherings that cannot be held virtually (i.e. phone or web conferencing) are to be postponed and rescheduled to a future date, or cancelled.
- Discussions will continue regarding major university events scheduled for later this spring, such as Get Lit! the Undergraduate Research & Creative Works Symposium and Commencement.
- All university-sponsored domestic and international travel, including already-approved travel, is restricted. Any exceptions require authorization from the vice president or provost.
Further information can be found on the university's website
