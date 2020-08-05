Eight fitness centers in eastern Washington are facing fines totaling more than $77,000 for violating the state's Safe Start order.
According to the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries, the companies received the fines due to possibly exposing employees to COVID-19.
L&I cited Bradshaw Development Inc. for operating the Selah location, along with Anytime Fitness gyms in Union Gap and Yakima, when inspectors found all three open on July 15.
L&I also issued four citations to Fit City NW LLC for operating Anytime Fitness gyms in Moxee, Wapato, Toppenish and Granger when inspectors found them open on July 14.
In addition to the Anytime Fitness citations, L&I cited a separate company, Double Down CrossFit Co-CrossFit Reformation, for operating Double Down CrossFit in Yakima on June 24.
L&I said they also cited Tri-Cities Tan LLC when they were founf operating Golden Palm Tanning in Late June.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.