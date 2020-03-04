A total of eight people are under observation for COVID-19 in Idaho.
While the state has yet to see any confirmed cases, six people have been tested. This also includes one Oregon resident who was tested while in Idaho.
The Idaho Department of Health and Wellfare is still encouraging everyone to take precautions to avoid all respiratory diseases, including staying home if sick, avoiding sick people and covering coughs and sneezes with the crook of the elbow or a tissue.
