SPOKANE, Wash. - Another Spokane restaurant has reported an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
Elk Public House announced the news in a Facebook post on Thursday, July 9. The business said the employee did not contract the virus while working and has been home self-isolating since Monday, July 6.
The employee did reportedly work all day on Friday, July 3, in the evening on Saturday, July 4 and all day Sunday, July 5.
They will be staying home self-quarantining until cleared by a doctor.
Elk Public House will be following restaurant requirements set fourth in Phase 2 of the "Safe Start Plan" and will continue taking employees' temperatures at the beginning and end of each shift.
Any employee with a temperature over 100 degrees or showing any COVID-19 symptoms will immediately be sent home and stay there until they've received a negative coronavirus test or are cleared by a doctor to return to work.
"We believe that being honest and transparent with everyone, customers and staff, is critically important as we balance everyone's health and safety with the financial viability of the restaurant," the Facebook post read in part.
"We also believe that it is equally important that everyone do their part by wearing face masks at all times in public, social distancing when possible and staying home if you have any symptoms or are considered 'high risk.'"
