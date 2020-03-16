Spokane County Detention Services Director Mike Sparber has enacted Tier 1 emergency protocols for the agency amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a release sent out on Monday, March 16, under these protocols, all inmates entering into the building will be screened at intake for symptoms. During this screening, the inmate will remain in a patrol car while a booking nurse conducts the screening and patrol cars will be allowed in one at a time.
If an inmate screens positive for potential coronavirus, they will be denied acceptance and sent to a hospital for further evaluation and clearance. This practice will go into effect on Tuesday, March 17.
All employees and essential staff entering the secure portion of the building will be screened for signs and symptoms of coronavirus. These screenings will take place at the beginning or each shift. If an outside agency employee screens positive, they won't be allowed into the building. If a Detention Services employee screens positive, they will be instructed to return home and report back to work after 72 hours on their next shift.
This process will also go into effect on Tuesday, March 17.
There are no immediate plans to change shifts or work hours, according to the release. Vacation bids will not be affected at this time.
Social visits have been suspended. Church volunteers and programs have been suspended. Most other non-essential professional visits have been suspended.
Attorneys and pre-trial services are not allowed entrance into the secure portion of the building but are authorized to use visiting booths.
