According to the Spokane Fire Department, dispatchers will ask callers if they are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms. Paramedics and EMTs will be wearing personal protective equipment when they arrive.
SFD Integrated Health Services Manager Mike Lopez said the next step is to send a single scout inside to see what's going on.
"They're going to quickly evaluate the individual and then bring in more resources as needed in order to provide optimum care, but also make sure that you're limiting the exposure to anyone who might be infectious," Lopez said.
He said patients who require transport will be taken to the ER in thoroughly disinfected ambulances. Providence Sacred Heart is also taking numerous steps to protect patients once they arrive, including requiring everyone to wear masks, disinfecting surfaces, limiting visitors and separating people in the waiting room.
Richards said patients will receive the same level of care as before the pandemic began with a few extra safeguards.
"I think our precautionary measures we're taking with isolation, the masking, following the CDC guidelines, all of that protects all of the patients from possible exposure," Richards said." I feel safe with that. I would bring my family in but the most important thing is to seek that treatment right away."
He said the delay caused by waiting to call an ambulance during an event like a stroke can cause irreparable damage. Both agencies understand the uncertainty that comes with ER visits during the pandemic. Lopez stressed that they're taking every step they can to limit exposure for everyone involved.
"The fear is understandable," Lopez said. "This is an unknown disease, but we're getting our arms around it."
