An employee at Eastern State Hospital has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a statement sent to KHQ, the hospital is currently tracking patients, residents and staff at its 24/7 facilities who have tested positive at this web page, which is updated daily.
Other risk reduction measures include:
- Screening everyone who enters our hospitals for fever, cough, shortness of breath and other COVID-19 risk factors.
- Screening all new admissions before they transfer to us for COVID-19 symptoms.
- Providing personal protective equipment to staff members when necessary, along with scenario-based guidance on what types of PPE they should don.
- Increased hospital sanitization, to include high-touch areas.
- Staff training on proper protocols for containing infectious diseases, and staff and patient education to include signs posted throughout the hospitals and videos in the lobbies on social distancing, hand washing and respiratory etiquette.
- Infection control plans for COVID-19 positive patients; these patients are isolating in their room and all staff entering their rooms are wearing appropriate PPE. Western State Hospital also has a contingency plan for grouping infected patients together.
It is not clear where the employee worked in the hospital. However, the Washington Department of Social and Health Services told KHQ the employee is resting at home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.