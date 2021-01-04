SPOKANE, Wash. - An employee at Perry Street Brewing tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday night, according to the brewery.
In a Facebook post, Perry Street Brewing said that the employee last worked on Saturday from 3:00 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.
Perry Street Brewing said they will remain closed until all their employees test negative.
Perry Street Brewing said they will continue to update the public about the case through social media.
