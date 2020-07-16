POST FALLS, Idaho - An employee at the Post Falls Motor Vehicle Licensing Division office has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting a temporary closure of the location.
According to a release from Kootenai County, the employee was asymptomatic when working at the office on July 6 through July 10.
"As such, customers visiting this Post Falls Office location, and other employees working at this location, may have been exposed to the virus," the release said.
As of Thursday, July 16, the Post Falls Motor Vehicle Licensing Division office has been temporarily closed until further notice.
Anyone who visited the office between July 6 and July 10 are encouraged to contact their health care providers. The Panhandle Health District's Informational Hotline can also be accessed for additional information at 1-877-415-5225.
Appointments set at the Post Falls office on or after July 16 will be transferred to the Coeur d'Alene office at 451 N. Goverment Way, Coeur d'Alene. Anyone who already had a set appointment is directed to plan to go to the Coeur d'Alene office at their scheduled time where they will be worked into the queue as best as reasonably possible.
"We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience and understanding as we work through these difficult times," the release said.
