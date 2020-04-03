SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Lowe's has confirmed that an employee at its store at 5204 E Sprague Ave. has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a statement from the company, the employee last worked on Tuesday, March 17 and is currently quarantined and receiving care.
According to Lowe's, the store has been extensively cleaned per guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and remains open. Any other employees who worked with the person over a period of time have also been put on a paid leave.
You can read Lowe's full statement here:
"The well-being of our associates and customers is Lowe’s priority, and we have confirmed a COVID-19 case of a Lowe’s associate at our Spokane store at 5204 East Sprague Avenue. The associate has been quarantined and is receiving care. This associate last worked on March 17, and after following the preventative guidance by the CDC, the store remains open. The store has been extensively cleaned per CDC guidelines, and in an abundance of caution, associates who had worked closely with this individual over a period of time have been put on a paid leave."
