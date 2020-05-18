Since the COVID-19 shutdown, the Washington State Employment Security Department has seen an dramatic increase of fraud applications to receive unemployment payments.
In order to make sure fraudulent applications do not get approved, the ESD has implemented new checks and balances that may delay payments for people who actually need the money.
According to the ESD, the new steps to prevent fraudulent application include:
- Holding payments for 1-2 days to validate all claims as authentic.
- Hiring more fraud investigators and staff to answer questions on the fraud hotline.
- Making changes to our system that will require some customers to verify or provide certain information. These changes impact both new and existing customers, and in some cases could delay payment while we collect or verify this additional information. We apologize for any confusion or delay this is causing and are working quickly to address any issues for legitimate claims.
