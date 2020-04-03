A personal observation: I feel like we've learned a lot during this pandemic about ourselves.
But some of us are also not above irrationally stockpiling something like toilet paper. I still don't quite understand how during a respiratory illness pandemic, toilet paper seems to be the most essential and coveted supply - at least according to the still-empty shelves at many stores.
We've been dealing with this for weeks now, and although we're told supply chains are strong, it's still a challenge to find toilet paper in Spokane.
"Why?" was the question raised by Tami Friday morning when she called KHQ frustrated with not being able to find TP.
"Five stores I went to this morning and I have no toilet paper," Tami said in frustration. "If people would just buy regular groceries like they are supposed to. Why are they all of the sudden buying toilet paper?"
Why, indeed.
People are smart. They've been obeying recommendations and only buying what they need, right?
"A person is smart. People are dumb, panicky, dangerous animals and you know it," the voice of Tommy Lee Jones from Men in Black whispered in my head.
Fair point. But people have to be stocked up by now, right? Most stores are limited the amount someone can buy so it's only a matter of time before the supply catches up with the demand, right?
"How come we don't have any toilet paper in Spokane?" Tami repeated during our phone call. "What, we can't get a truck in? Two trucks? Three trucks to fill these shelves and have people quit hoarding things?"
Well, I know trucks are running and I know stores are getting shipments. President and CEO of URM Stores Ray Sprinkle confirmed that when I called him about the matter.
"We are getting toilet paper in and we're getting it out to the retail stores," Sprinkle said. "It just disappears very quickly once it hits the shelves."
Ray's advice for anyone struggling to find toilet paper right now? Exactly what we've been saying for weeks now.
"Stop stockpiling or hoarding. Buy what you need and leave the rest for your friends, neighbors and family."
Exactly, Mr. Sprinkle. Truck drivers are working very hard to keep stores stocked and Sprinkle suggested talking with your local store and finding out what days of the week and times they might get deliveries to give yourself the best shot at scoring some TP. Speaking from personal experience, I made a midnight run to my local store a few weeks back and was able to grab some practically as it was coming off the truck.
I wanted to get an idea of how bad it was out in Spokane, so my photographer Gabe and I ventured out into the city and just like Tami, we hit five different grocery stores.
I walked out of two of the stores with toilet paper in hand (I paid for them. I didn't just walk out). A 40 percent success rate! The toilet paper we did find wasn't exactly name brand, but in these times, toilet paper beggars can't be toilet paper choosers.
Posting about our journey on Facebook Friday, some viewers sent us photos of a well-stocked Costco in Coeur d'Alene.
It is possible to find it, and with stores limiting the amount people can buy, it is getting easier, however, at this point it appears to still be a roll of the dice.
