Today the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency released its list of disinfectants products that have been qualified for use against ARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
In a release, the EPA says using the correct disinfectant is an important part of reducing the spread of illnesses along with other critical aspects such as hand washing.
According to the EPA, Coronaviruses are enveloped viruses, meaning they are one of the easiest types of viruses to kill with the appropriate disinfectant product. Consumers using these disinfectants on an enveloped emerging virus should follow the directions for use on the product’s master label, paying close attention to the contact time for the product on the treated surface.
You can see the list of registered disinfectant products below.
