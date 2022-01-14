MEAD, WASH- The Mead School Districts COVID-19 dashboard showed yesterday that 199 COVID cases were reported just at Mt. Spokane High School.
KHQ reached out to the Mead School District and a spokesperson for the school district says via text that there was an error with the website.
The total case count was 9 on Thursday and 99 in the last 10 days. Previously the website was showing 92 new cases reported.
That error has since been corrected on the school districts website.
