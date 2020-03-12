A second Utah Jazz player has tested positive for the coronavirus, league sources tell ESPN.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for the coronavirus.
"Jazz players privately say that Rudy Gobert had been careless in the locker room touching other players and their belongings," Wojnarowski said in a tweet. "Now a Jazz teammate has tested positive."
The NBA season was officially suspended Wednesday after Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19.
The Utah Jazz-Oklahoma City Thunder game was delayed moments before tip-off and ultimately canceled after the test results for Gobert were reported.
According to NBA Insider Shams Charania, Mitchell was the only Jazz player/personnel to test positive for COVID-19 out of 58 tests administered that night.
